City under GIS-based land info system

The system featuring the complete geospatial details of the district will be inaugurated today

A close look at the district’s available land resources and assets is no more a virtual dream, but a reality, which is just a mouse click away, thanks to the latest Geographical Information System-based Land Resources Information System (LRIS) available with the Kerala State Land Use Board (KSLUB).

A 20-member team of the KSLUB has come out with the much-awaited online service for the district after a painstaking research and data collection that lasted for more than one-and-a-half years.

The LRIS, which will be inaugurated by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on Saturday, features the complete geospatial details of the district with precise information on land, road network, and water resources, integrated with georeferenced cadastral database. Kozhikode is the 10th district in the State to have the unique LRIS service, which is hosted using open source tools available free of cost for the reference of all who can access the Internet.

Accurate data

KSLUB Commissioner A. Nizamuddin told The Hindu here on Friday that the LRIS, packed with micro information on 16 diverse themes on land resources and around 85 sub-themes covering micro-level details, would be an authentic and accurate online repository for various local self-government departments to plan their projects more effectively.

It also enables users to get a printout of the required data for further reference, he added.

The department had spent around Rs.35 lakh on the project, which mainly includes expenses on field-level data collection covering the corporation, seven municipalities, 12 block panchayats, and 70 grama panchayats. Technicians from the Indian Institute of Information Technology Management - Kerala played the lead role in designing the user-friendly template for the LRIS portal.

Mr. Nizamuddin said the data made available on the platform would be useful for all government departments to conduct specific studies and prepare their annual plans accordingly.

“For example, the Agriculture Department can have comprehensive details of the extent of land currently remaining underutilised within the limits of all grama panchayats and to address the issue. Similarly, details of wetland, fallow land, and agriculture land too are available for better conservation programmes,” he added.

As part of the State-wide project, two more districts — Kasaragod and Alappuzha — will be brought under the LRIS net shortly.

Officials confirmed that the project would be completed across the State covering the other two remaining districts — Malappuram and Pathanamthitta — by the end of 2016.