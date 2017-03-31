Centre sets the ball rolling for revival of SAIL-SCL Kerala

more-in

The process for the revival of SAIL-SCL Kerala at the Steel Complex at Kolathara on the outskirts of the city has been set in motion with the Centre deciding to sanction ₹20 crore for the ailing joint venture company of the State government and the Steel Authority of India.

A high-level meeting called by the Union Minister for Steel, Chaudhary Birender Singh, with senior officials in New Delhi took the decision on Wednesday. M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, had taken up the issue with the Centre.

Of the ₹20 crore promised, ₹12 crore will be used for paying back the debts of the company and the rest for operating capital. “It was also decided to begin operations within a month,” Mr. Raghavan said.

The company failed to perform in spite of a joint venture with SAIL that had envisaged the setting up of a re-rolling mill for producing TMT (Thermo-Mechanical Treatment) steel bars with an annual capacity of 65,000 tonnes. The foundation for the mill at a cost of ₹65 crore was laid in 2014.

“The meeting decided to procure raw materials from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which is under the Ministry of Steel, for manufacturing TMT steel,” he said. SAIL officials, who participated in the meeting, also decided to market the products. They also gave an assurance to turn the company into a profit-making one within a year. Ministry of Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma, Additional Secretary Saraswathy Prasad and SAIL chairman P.K. Singh were present.

The SCL was started as a joint venture between the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and a private entrepreneur in 1969 and the mini steel plant was set up in 1972 with an installed capacity of 37,000 tonnes per annum. Later, the KSIDC raised its shareholding by procuring more than 50% of the shares.

The company had been making steel using various grades of scrap, hot briquetted iron and pig iron. Its capacity was raised to 55,000 tonnes with the commissioning of a third arc furnace. However, the company faced a crisis later, necessitating a rehabilitation package.

The company has various auxiliary equipment like 25/5T EOT Cranes, Water Treatment Plant, 110/11KV substation and full-fledged metallurgical laboratory.