Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has sought the intervention of the Centre to end the violence reportedly unleashed by the [CPI(M)] against BJP and RSS workers in the State.

At a news conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Rajasekharan said he had already apprised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor P. Sathasivam and BJP president Amit Shah of the grave situation.

The crude bomb attack on the State BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram was the latest in a series of incidents, he pointed out.

The silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that he covertly supported the violence carried out by the CPI (M) workers.