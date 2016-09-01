The district-level Committee for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) has given its approval for small-scale self-employment schemes proposed under the Special Component Plan (SCP) for the 2016-17 fiscal in Kozhikode.

As per the plan, a Central government aid of Rs.57 lakh will be provided to eligible entrepreneurs and groups who take up the approved self-employment ventures.

Development of animal husbandry and dairy sector will get a boost as SC/ST entrepreneurs in these sectors will benefit from a total aid of Rs.18 lakh from the Central fund. The amount can be used for renovating cattle sheds or to purchase quality fodder. The proposals, earlier submitted by the Directorate of Dairy Development with inputs from Dairy Extension Officers from various regions, will mainly help the beneficiaries in Kakkodi grama panchayat.

A new bag manufacturing unit by SC/ST entrepreneurs in Chakkittappara panchayat will be another major small-scale undertaking to benefit from the SCP. The grama panchayat will hand over the required land and building to the 10-member entrepreneurs’ group. Along with their own funds, the entrepreneurs will get a direct aid of around Rs.75,000 for this single unit.

A hollow bricks manufacturing unit proposed by the District Industries Centre for a cooperative society of backward community members from Koodathai village will also get the SPC assistance. Around Rs.6 lakh will be granted to this society for setting up the manufacturing unit.

Officials confirm that several other small-scale projects submitted from Ramanattukara and Koduvally regions have also been considered for the benefits. A cooperative society of SC/ST entrepreneurs from Koduvally will get around Rs.6 lakh to increase the storage capacity of a petrol bunk they run in the region, they add.