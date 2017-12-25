Kozhikode

‘Cancer-afflicted children need confidence, not care’

Magician Gopinath Muthukad performs before children at the Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

‘Punarjani’ get-together focuses on lending a helping hand

Children diagnosed with cancer need not only care, but also confidence to recover from the disease, magician Gopinath Muthukad has said.

He was at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Sunday to attend ‘Punarjani’, a get-together of cancer-afflicted children and their families.

Mr. Muthukad said parents, doctors and the society in particular should instil confidence in children to help them wriggle themselves out of the clutches of cancer. Quoting Kahlil Gibran’s classic Prophet, he said god was someone who offer help and service to others without seeking anything in return. The organisations which work for children in need of help could be likened with god, he added. The magician also performed a couple of numbers before the children.

The programme was inaugurated by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran. Kerala State Vanitha Ratnam Award winner Sheeba Ameer was honoured. The programme was organised by the department of paediatrics, Institute of Maternal and Child Health, Government Medical College, and C4CCCI, Pulari, non-governmental organisations.

