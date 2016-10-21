The district unit of the Kerala Bus Transport Workers’ Federation has urged private bus operators to scrap the practice of paying ‘collection bata’ to the bus crews as it leads to competition among buses.

The federation, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said it was unfair to single out bus drivers for road accidents. The indiscriminate registration of new vehicles that lead to crowding of roads and the bad conditions of roads were also responsible for accidents. “The bus owners who encourage competition and speeding so that they can make more profits were responsible too,” the Federation claimed.