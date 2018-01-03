Call to counter BJP’s ‘sinister moves’

(right) children near an art installation critiquing fascist tendencies, set up at as part of the meet.

The district conference of the CPI(M), which began here on Tuesday, exhorted party workers to rally against the “sinister designs” of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the RSS to use the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a political weapon against the party.

A resolution moved by senior leader K.P. Kunhammedkutty was adopted at the delegates’ meet. The resolution assumes significance in the backdrop of the CBI arresting nine persons, including party leaders, in connection with the murder of Choriyanchalil Manoj, a Sangh Parivar activist. He was allegedly hacked to death at Payyoli in the district on February 12, 2012.

Manoj, 40, was allegedly attacked by a masked gang in the presence of his wife and children at their home at Payyoli. He succumbed to injuries at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital the next day.

The arrested were T. Chandu, district committee member; P.V. Ramachandran, Payyoli local committee secretary; T. Suresh, Payyoli area committee member; N.C. Mustafa, Payyoli local committee member, and K.T. Likesh, local committee member and councillor of Payyoli municipality.

Performance review

The three-day meet began at the EMS Town Hall with senior leader T.P. Balakrishnan Nair hositing the party flag in the morning. After the inaugural session, party district secretary P. Mohanan presented a report on the performance of the party in the last three years.

He said that the party membership had gone up to 39,269 from 31,811 three years ago.

Over 7,000 workers from other parties, including the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, and the BJP had joined the party, he added.

Representatives of area committees participated in group discussions in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the general discussions continued till 8 p.m, and they will be held on Wednesday also. More than 400 delegates are participating in the conference.

Chief Minister and Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan will be present at the conference on all the three days.