The Welfare Party of India has called for setting up an independent Vigilance Commission with judicial powers. At a news conference here, Hameed Vaniyambalam, president of the party, said that since corruption allegations were common even against Ministers, a Vigilance bureau under the supervision of a Minister would not be able to function independently.

He noted that in the past many years Vigilance investigations against ruling government functionaries had turned out to be sham. For instance, in the previous UDF government, corruption allegations had come up against eight Ministers, but the Vigilance investigations had ended halfway through. So far in the history of the State only one former Minister, R. Balakrishna Pillai of the Kerala Congress (B), had served jail sentence for corruption.

Mr. Vaniyambalam said the LDF had during its election campaign promised to set up a Vigilance Commission.