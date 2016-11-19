Governor P. Sathasivam with Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.K. Warrier at the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the Kozhikode Branch of the Arya Vaidya Sala on Friday.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Governor P. Sathasivam has called upon the Ayurveda fraternity in the State to consider a proper filtering mechanism to identify quacks in the sector.

Inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the Kozhikode Branch of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala at Tagore Centenary Hall here on Friday, the Governor said it was crucial to offer quality service in Ayurveda, and the entry of unqualified hands should be prevented through collective efforts.

“Ayurveda is on the path of modernisation, and it has to reach the masses through the concerted efforts of all in the medical stream. We need to convince people about the modern face of Ayurveda and the scope of its integration with other streams of medicines,” said the Governor. Describing the Western Ghats as a rich repository of around 7,500 rare species of medicinal plants, Mr. Sathasivam urged citizens to nurture at least two or three rare species of medicinal plans in their home yard.

Narrating his experience in nurturing a few rare plants on the Raj Bhavan compound with the support of the Medicinal Plants Board, the Governor said it gave him immense satisfaction.

He lauded the role played by the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in the preservation of classical Ayurveda medicines through scientific methods.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran chaired the function.

Kottakal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P.K. Warrier and former Minister M.K. Muneer were present on the occasion.