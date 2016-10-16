Mind’s eye:A visually-challenged person explains the use of white cane to members of Student Police Cadets in Kozhikode on Satruday.— K. Ragesh

City hosts various programmes on the occasion of International White Cane Day

White cane is an instrument that facilitates freedom of movement for the visually impaired. However, not many are aware of its uses. A seminar on ‘The Role of Freedom of Movement and Technology in Skill Development of Visually Impaired’ organised as part of the International White Cane Day in Kozhikode on Saturday demanded that the government open centres in all districts to impart training on the uses of white cane.

The seminar, organised by the Kerala Federation of the Blind in association with Lions Club International, stressed the need for creating awareness among the general public about the Government Order to consider the white cane as a signal to stop vehicles.

Rally held

Earlier, district police chief Uma Behra flagged off the International White Cane Day rally from Muthalakkulam ground. Around 350 people, including Student Police Cadets and office bearers of both the organisations, attended the rally.

The public meeting later was inaugurated by Lions district governor K. Sivaprasad. Lions district chairman Ratnakumar Mallisseri presided over the function. Kerala Federation of the Blind State president C.K. Aboobakker delivered the keynote address.

Another white cane rally was organised under the aegis of Rahmaniya School for Handicapped and Association for the Welfare of the Handicapped.

The rally was flagged off by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran. Around 200 people, including visually-impaired students and NSS volunteers, took part in the rally. Writer P.K. Parakkadavu inaugurated White Cane Day programmes in the city, while councillor M.M. Padmavathy presided.

Prizes were distributed to visually-impaired students who had taken part in competitions, on the occasion.