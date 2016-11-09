Three teachers’ unions at the University of Calicut have questioned the Vice Chancellor’s “unilateral” decision to reorganise the faculty.

Chancellor’s powers

At a news conference here, leaders of All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, Association of Kerala Government College Teachers and Association of Calicut University Teachers alleged that the Vice Chancellor had been authorised by the Syndicate to only set up boards of studies. But, the Vice Chancellor had also set up the faculty without consulting the Syndicate or the teachers’ unions.

They warned that if the Vice Chancellor did not reverse his decision, the unions would launch an agitation and petition the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university.

