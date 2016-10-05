Work scheduled to be completed in February 2017

The runway strengthening and resurfacing work at the Calicut International Airport, which was suspended following the monsoon in June, will resume on Thursday.

Airport sources said the re-carpeting work including the laying of final layer of the runway should have commenced on September 20, but it was not done because of the irregular rains that would have affected the bitumen work.

About 75 per cent of the runway work has been completed now. The entire work is expected to be completed by November. The work is scheduled to be completed in February 2017.

“Despite the rains, the grading work along the runway and drainage work as well as electrical work progressed without any hitch,” said Mohammed Shahib of Air Traffic Control, who is in charge of the airport.

Officials associated with the renovation project said that the procedures for tendering the works had been quick and smooth.

Now the State government should provide assistance for the quick transportation of red earth that is required for the airport works. Permission had to be obtained from the Department of Mining and Geology for the purpose.

Passengers’ plight

Air passengers from north Kerala had been experiencing air connectivity problems especially to Gulf nations on account of the eight-hour closure of the airport since the renovation work started in September 2015. The runway is closed from noon to 8 p.m. However, the airport functioned with flights landing and taking off as usual during the rest of the time.

The airport had been partially shut down for the runway work from May 1, 2015 to ensure safety of the flights. Thus Boeing B-747 and B-777, Airbus A-330, and other wide-bodied aircraft under Code E are not allowed to operate.

However, official sources said that even after the completion of the runway strengthening works wide-bodied aircraft would not be allowed to operate services from the airport. The Airports Authority of India had suspended the operation of Code E aircraft following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation .

The decision not to allow wide-bodied aircraft had affected hundreds of Haj pilgrims. The Calicut airport had been the embarkation point for the pilgrims in the State, but it was shifted to the Cochin International Airport two years ago.