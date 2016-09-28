The Nadakkavu police have registered a case in connection with an anonymous call that a bomb had been planted on the stage on Kozhikode beach where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on Saturday.

The anonymous call was received at the police station two days prior to the event. The unidentified caller who spoke in Hindi threatened that a bomb would go off when Modi was on the dais.

Preliminarily investigators believed that the call via Internet was from a Gulf country. But now they are trying to verify whether the call was made from a mobile phone and also trace the location of the mobile tower in Coimbatore.

Following the threat, the SPG had doubled the security for the Prime Minister during his Kozhikode visit. Mr. Modi was in the city on September 24 and 25 in connection with the BJP national council meeting. But the police kept the anonymous call under wraps. E.P. Prithvirajan, Assistant Commissioner of Police ( North), Kozhikode city, said that a case had been registered under Section 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication.) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 118 (B) [Penalty for causing grave violation of public order or danger - knowingly spreads rumours or gives false alarm to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service] of the Kerala Police Act. Further investigations are on, the officer said.