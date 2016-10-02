Rescue teams on Saturday fished out the body of Nihal Mohammed, the 13-year-old boy who went missing in the Iruvazhinji river near Chennamangallur on Friday.

The body was recovered around 11 a.m. after hours of search with the support of the local police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The search that began on Friday night was interrupted due to adverse weather and low light conditions. Police officials said the boy went missing when he was trying to cross the river while taking a bath. Nihal was a student of Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School.

Meantime, the search continued on Saturday for another person who had gone missing in the river near the Pathankayam side on Friday. Asif Ali, 22, went missing in the river while he was taking a bath with his friends.