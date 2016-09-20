The bodies of three more youths who had gone missing in the Thrikkandur river following flash floods on Sunday were fished out by rescue teams on Monday. The police identified the victims as Akshay Raj, 18; Sajin Sasi, 18; and Aswanth Chandran, 20.

The bodies were found around two kilometres away from the spot of accident at Maruthongara grama panchayat. Late on Sunday, the body of Rajeesh Ramakrishnan, one of the six youths washed away in the flash floods, had been recovered by the local people.

The funeral of Sajin Sasi, Akshay Raj and Rajeesh was held at their native place at Kothodu on Monday. The bodies, which were released after post-mortem examinations at the Kuttiyadi taluk hospital, were kept at Kothod Government Lower Primary School in the afternoon for the public to pay their homage. Aswanth Chandran’s body would be cremated on Tuesday.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan and Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran were among those who attended the funeral and consoled the bereaved family members. The Ministers, who had rushed to the spot on Sunday itself, had been camping in the region for coordinating the rescue activities.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and members of the National Disaster Response Force intensified their search for tracing two more missing youths in the river. Police officials said P. Vishnu and Vipin Das were the remaining two to be traced. All the six youths were active workers and office-bearers of the Kothod local committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. Several social and political organisations postponed their district-level programmes and conventions on Monday. Senior leaders of most political parties and youth organisations took part in the funeral. People’s representatives including M.K. Raghavan and Mullappally Ramachandran, MPs, were also present.

It was around 4 p.m. on Sunday that flash floods swept away the youths who were bathing in the river. Three in the team —Vineesh, Amal Balan and Jishnu Rajan — had a narrow escape. Similar incidents had been reported from the spot earlier, local residents said.