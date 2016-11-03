The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the sea off Kozhikode coast were recovered on Wednesday morning, officials said here today. The bodies of Thodiyil Surendran, 42, and Aviyilparamba Moosa Koya, 50, were recovered by the Indian Coast Guard and police personnel after a day-long search, officials said. Both the fishermen had gone for fishing in a traditional boat from Beypore on Sunday. The owner of the boat, Ashraf from Marad, informed the Coastal Guard about the missing fishermen on Tuesday. Usually the fishermen who went for deep sea fishing returned the next day with the catch. — Staff Reporter