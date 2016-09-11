Welcoming the vigilance probe against corrupt politicians, BJP national working committee member V. Muraleedharan urged Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to investigate the sources of income of both UDF and CPI(M) leaders too.

In a memorandum emailed to the Vigilance Director, the former BJP State president said probe should be extended to the “illegal wealth” amassed by P.K. Kunhalikutty, Adoor Prakash, V.S. Sivakumar, V.K. Ibrahim Kunju, and P.P. Thankachan.

“The current CPI(M) State secretary’s sons have forayed into big businesses without any known source of income. While his younger son is the vice president of a company, the elder one has established a business empire abroad,” Mr. Muraleedharan alleged.

The BJP leader also said that the Vigilance Director should find out as to how the Chief Minister obtained money for his son’s education at Birmingham City University. “Similarly, CPI(M) leader P.K. Sreemathy’s son is doing some business. She was also a Minister in the previous LDF government. There were reports that her son had ‘benami’ dealings with a pharmaceutical company that wound up after the LDF government lost power,” he added. Mr. Muraleedharan also pointed out that Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan’s son was also running a business establishment in a foreign country.