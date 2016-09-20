Exhibitions in connection with the upcoming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national council meeting will be held at the Swapna Nagari and the Malabar Christian College (MCC) grounds.

BJP State secretary A.N. Radhakrishnan told reporters here on Monday that the exhibition at the Swapna Nagari ground was for the delegates of the meeting. It will begin from September 24.

At the MCC grounds, the exhibition will be open for the public from September 20 to 24. The national council is slated for September 23, 24 and 25.

He said that rallies in connection with the installation of flag-post, flag and torch would be held on September 21.

The rallies would culminate at a public meeting at the Muthalakulam Maidan in the evening. BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan and Suresh Gopi, MP, will take part in the meeting.