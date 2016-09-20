Muraleedharan wrote to Vigilance Director seeking probe into income sources of UDF, CPI(M) leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working committee member and former State unit president V. Muraleedharan on Monday deposed before the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in connection with the allegations raised against the leaders of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front amassing wealth through inappropriate means.

Earlier Mr. Muraleedharan had urged Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to investigate the sources of income of both UDF and CPI(M) leaders.

He testified before Vigilance SP Sunil Babu for more than an hour.