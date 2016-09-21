Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary K. Surendran has accused the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) [CPI(M)] of human rights violations in Kannur district.

At a news conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Surendran alleged that the CPI (M) cadre had let loose their aggression on BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in Kannur. Even children and women were not spared from being attacked. Weapons had been stockpiled in many party villages, and non-CPI(M) families were constantly attacked, he added.

Mr. Surendran said a BJP parliamentary team that visited Kannur had got clinching evidence of human rights violations. The team had already taken up the issue with the Central leadership, he said.

Statement welcomed

Mr. Surendran, however, welcomed the statement of CPI(M) Kannur district secretary P. Jayarajan that his party was willing to take part in an all-party meeting to end the ongoing political hostilities. A solution to the violence could be found if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan desired so, he added.

Referring to the probe against corrupt politicians, he said the investigation should not be confined to some quarters. The probe should be extended to leaders of all political parties. At the juncture, the BJP would not want to question the commitment and integrity of the Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas. There were rumours that the senior IPS officer would be replaced, Mr. Surendran said.