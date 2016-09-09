Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary K. Surendran has said that the ongoing Vigilance cases against the leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF), if probed effectively, will spell trouble for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

At a press meet here on Thursday, Mr. Surendran said that this was unlikely to happen as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s friend and senior lawyer M.K. Damodaran was appearing for former Finance Minister K.M. Mani in a corruption case registered against him. The UDF could be destroyed by taking up corruption cases against their leaders. But the BJP could not be annihilated in the same mode.