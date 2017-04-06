Better amenities planned in Vattachira ST settlements

more-in

Kozhikode: Kodenchery grama panchayat will invest ₹80 lakh in the current fiscal to improve amenities in Vattachira tribal settlements, where around 120 Scheduled Tribe families live. Maintenance of around 28 houses in the colony will be given priority along with repair of damaged water supply pipelines and power connections.

Panchayat officials hope to complete the work before the monsoon. Forest Industries (Travancore) Limited, a State government undertaking, has been entrusted with the work.

According to panchayat vice-president Thampi Parakandathil, the special fund sanctioned earlier will be spent on maintenance of existing facilities. “The panchayat had provided all basic amenities in the colony, but rough use destroyed many of them in a short period,” he claimed.

In 2010, then District Collector P.B. Salim had visited the colony and stayed there overnight to study the needs of the families. Following this, officials visited the settlement and launched several development measures.