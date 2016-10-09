There is nothing new about reunions at the Government Law College in Kozhikode. But, on Sunday, it will be a reunion with a difference, when the first batch of students come together, after a period of more than 40 years.

When the Government Law College was founded in Kozhikode as the third in the State after Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam in 1970, it was accommodated in a building near Mananchira, which is occupied by the Government Model high School and TTI at present.

Hence, the batch has decided to meet in this building on Sunday.

“When we first joined, it was a bare building with no seating arrangements or even a library. It was the effort of various dignitaries of the city such as P.V. Sankaranarayanan, Theruvoth Raman, P.V. Sami, M.A. Unnerikkutti and Principal M. Krishnan Nair that it became a college,” said noted trade union leader M. Rajan, who is the brain behind the get-together.

There were 100 students in the first batch, of which 18 have passed away. A majority of the remaining alumni will be in Kozhikode on Sunday to meet their old friends and to pay homage to the deceased.

Former Union Minister and MP Mullappally Ramachandran, High Court judges R. Basanth, M.N. Krishnan Nair, M.C. Haridas, noted lawyer Abraham Vakkanal, agriculturist James Jacob Kainadi and many former district judges will be among the participants.

After a brief get-together at the old law college building at 9.30 a.m., a formal function will be organised at the Cosmopolitan Club.