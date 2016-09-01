The Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) presented its annual excellence awards to selected youth clubs on Wednesday. District panchayat president Babu Parassery gave away the awards. NYK officials said the outstanding clubs were selected on the basis of their contribution to the Swachh Bharat campaign. NYK district coordinator M. Anilkumar chaired the function.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.