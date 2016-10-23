Students taking part in the pottery workshop organised as part of Tathva '16, the annual Techno-Management Fest atNIT-C on Saturday.

The second day of Tathva ’16, the annual Techno-Management Fest of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, had many intriguing events that captured the attention of the public, like the Crime Scene Investigation and Machnascene, the mechanical machine assembling competition.

Popsicle Ride was a new addition to the civil engineering events while the Robotics events ‘Collision Course’ and ‘Dirt Race’ drew in many robotics aficionados. Cheo Propello, a key segment for the designing of self-propelled vehicle, gave an opportunity for critical thinkers to exhibit perfect chemical mentality to tackle obstacles with the right chemistry.

Many of the workshops which began on the first day of Tathva continued onto the second day with main attractions being Ethical Hacking, Gesture Controlled Robotics and Staad Pro and Bridge Designing.

Freelance trainer Sarthak Sethi, founder of Trip Create Services Pratheek Sethi, and the young engineer Adithya Iyer were the star lecturers at Tathva on its second day. Adizya-Revolution d’lart organised by the Architecture Department of the institute continued onto the second day with a pottery workshop.

Heavy footfall

The fest that began on Friday received heavy footfall on both the days. A lecture by Archana Sharma, a scientist associated with the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) and who played an instrumental part in the discovery of the God particle, was a major highlight of the first day. The other important lecture of the day was delivered by Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of ‘e-mail’.

Various exhibitions on fields such as Biotechnology, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Chemical Engineering that featured working models and project works undertaken by the students of NIT-C were indeed crowd-pullers. These departments also organised competitions for students from all disciplines and witnessed active participation.

For the gaming fanatics, there was Blitzkrieg, the gaming competition. Wheels, the automobile show, attracted plenty of bike and car enthusiasts. The luxury vintage collection on display featured KTM, Harley Davidson and Royal Enfield.