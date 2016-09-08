The Special Investigation Team probing the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) activist K. Aslam is likely to secure the custody of three of the accused in the case.

Police sources confirmed that the team would approach the Nadapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking the custody of P.T.K. Akhil, P. Shaji, and N.K. Jibin, who had earlier been remanded in judicial custody. Among the three, the investigation team believes, Akhil has a greater role in the murder, as he is one of the eight suspected persons who was directly involved in the attack.

According to police sources, Akhil’s custody has been sought mainly to elicit details of the other persons involved in the murder case.

So far, the police have arrested six persons. K. Anil Kumar of Kasaragod, Rameesh Gopalan of Veloor, and Nidhin of Nadapuram are among the arrested.

It was on August 12 Aslam was hacked to death by a gang at Chalapram in Nadapuram.