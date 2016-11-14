Making heard:Thrissur Naseer performing as part of his protest against Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s stand on stray dogs, in Kozhikode on Sunday.— Photo: K. Ragesh

Why is Minister for children’s welfare not concerned about children, asksThrissur Nazeer

Thrissur Nazeer does not believe in small talk. ‘Cut and dried’ is his style. Hence, he did not have to think twice before demanding that the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAPA) be imposed on Maneka Gandhi for being responsible for the deaths of innocent children in Kerala from dog bite.

Thrissur Nazeer is a Guinness Book record holder for his 40-hour non-stop mimicry performance and playing the mouth organ for 101 hours at a stretch. He has also contested in several elections in the State but without a victory.

The artiste is now on a mission to “open the eyes” of Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Children’s Welfare, to the stray dog problem in Kerala. “Children are dying from dog bite. Why is the Minister for children’s welfare not concerned about children?” he asked before launching a novel protest in Kozhikode on Sunday — an evening of 300 songs on the mouth organ.

To be carried in AC truck

“The Minister is quite fond of dogs. I am going to gift her 50 stray dogs from Kerala as a Christmas present,” Mr. Nazeer said. He also plans to take them in an air-conditioned truck with all necessary facilities on December 18. “My demand is not to kill dogs but just that they be put in a shelter so that they do not cause problems to the public,” he added.

PIL filed

Nazeer has also filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Kerala High Court demanding a solution to the stray dog issue in the State.

“How do we know if a dog is ferocious? What is the guarantee that a sterilised dog is less ferocious? When a person dies of dog bite, is not the government responsible?” he asked.