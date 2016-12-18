Differently abled get special care

Fifteen persons turned up for the special camp organised in Kozhikode on Saturday.

The district administration, on Saturday, conducted a special camp for linking the Aadhaar number of the differently abled citizens with their bank accounts as part of the efforts to bring them under the direct cash transfer benefit schemes of the Union government.

Fifteen persons turned up for the first camp, which also offered free service to open new bank accounts.

Officials from the Department of Social Justice, Akshaya and the Lead bank coordinated the programme. Additional District Magistrate T. Janilkumar inaugurated the camp by handing over one of the applications to State Bank of India Chief Manager Joseph Thayyil.

Representatives from all leading nationalised banks reached the spot as per the Collector’s direction to facilitate the special service. The quick disbursal of various government scholarships, special pensions and welfare aids for the community members would be possible only with the cent per cent enrolment of the target group in the banking and Aadhaar network, they said.

At the camp, the project coordinators requested the authorities to make special arrangements in banks for the differently abled.

District Lead Bank Manager P.L. Sunilkumar, Social Justice Officer T.P. Saramma, and Akshaya Project Officer Subini S. Nair led the camp.

Earlier, the district administration had taken up a similar project that was aimed at caring the bed-ridden patients. Nearly 100 persons had been covered under the project during the trial run.