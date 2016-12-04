JTPC to probe claims of paddy, wetland regularisation in Kozhikode

more-in

The Joint Town Planning Committee (JTPC) will embark on a massive exercise to inquire into the claims of regularisation of paddy fields and wetlands reclaimed in the limits of Kozhikode Corporation, Feroke and Ramanattukara municipalities, and Olavanna and Kadalundi grama panchayats.

Nearly 200-odd complaints have been received by the JTPC about the origin of sites after the publication of the draft of the ‘Master plan for Kozhikode Urban Area 2035’. “Now, we need to carry out a physical verification to ascertain the authenticity of the claims made by the complainants. Pictures of the land will be taken and documents will be presented to the newly formed committee of the JTPC to review the complaints received from citizens, ” Regional Town Planner K.V. Abdul Malik, who is also the secretary of the JTPC, told The Hindu on Sunday.

Several claims on industrial and commercial use of land have also been raised during the two-month statutory period given for citizens to give complaints and suggestions on the master plan. “The survey for the master plan was carried out between 2011 and 2013. So, we are not sure about the authenticity of the lands in question as the Kerala Conservation of Paddy and Wetland Act was adopted in 2008,” he said.

Mr. Malik said the JTPC would sent a report, after amendments, to the State government by mid-January. “The final master plan will be published in the gazette this financial year,” he said.

As many as 1,072 complaints and suggestions have been received by the JTPC after the master plan was released by Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel in September. Now, a committee comprising two elected representatives each from the Kozhikode Corporation, municipalities and grama panchayats will review the suggestions.

The committee will look into the argument of the local residents that the proposed stadium project at Vengeri at 40-acre land will displace 19 families of Vengeri and Malikkadavu. Besides, about 1,000 people have submitted a memorandum against the move of the civic body to expand the solid waste management plant with a buffer zone at Njeliyanparamba.

Residents of Mukhadar and the Nainamvalappu Football Fans Association had objected to the setting up of advanced slaughterhouse at the thickly populated Kothi, he added.