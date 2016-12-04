CM promises efforts to improve paddy cultivation in State

more-in

Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said his government would be committed to expand rice cultivation in the State by three lakh hectares in five years.

The Chief Minister, who explained the action plan while handing over the paddy seedlings to labourers marking the launch of a large-scale kole land farming initiative at Avalapandy in Cheruvannur panchayat, said the State was currently going through a severe crisis with the shrinking of paddy cultivation to just 1. 9 lakh hectares.

“In the past, Kerala had the credit of nurturing around 9 lakh hectares of paddy farms and to meet the domestic requirements. Now, we produce only 15 percent of the total requirement,” said Mr. Vijayan. He also pointed out that the government’s special initiatives in the sector had already helped to resume farming in not less than any 3600 hectares.

Stressing on the need to use hybrid crops and mechanised production for cost-effective production, the Chief Minister said it was high time the small scale land holders too joined the effort. “On December 8, we would launch one more ambitious project that would strive to revive all possible water sources, including ponds and rivulets in villages and urban areas to face the water scarcity challenges,” he added.

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, who chaired the function, said around 450 hectares of land in Avalapandy would be converted as paddy farm with the cooperation of agriculture technicians and the labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “We ventured into the scheme as part of the Mission Perambra-2016 initiative under the Perambra assembly constituency,” he added.

On the newer agri-venture, Cheruvannur panchayat authorities said the vast kole land area was selected for paddy farming after a gap of 30 years. It was under the possession of various private land holders for long years and the effort to bring them under a common roof was materialised very recently through the Mission Perambra project, they said.

