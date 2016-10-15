With a charity fund of Rs.15 lakh mobilised through various sources, the construction work of the house of Amal Krishna, a student of Government Model L.P. School, will begin at Kakkuzhiparambu near here on Sunday. Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan will lay the foundation stone for the house. It is an initiative taken by a group of parents, teachers, and natives that kindled the dream of the boy from a poor financial background to have a new house to protect his ailing parents. — Staff Reporter

Please Wait while comments are loading...