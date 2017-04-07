Army veteran’s suicide: Crime Branch records statement of relatives, witnesses

more-in

The District Crime Branch squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaison K. Abraham has recorded the statements of relatives of Rajan Nair, an army veteran who committed suicide following an alleged attack by Balussery Circle Inspector K. Susheer.

The Crime Branch squad recorded the statement on Thursday following a special investigation ordered into the incident by District Police Chief (Rural) M.K. Pushkaran. Statement of the accused circle inspector was also recorded as part of the probe.

“On Friday, we recorded the statement of some of the witnesses of the incident too,” said Mr. Abraham.

It was on March 25 that the body of the 58-year-old man was found hanging near his house. A few hours before his death, Nair had been taken into police custody in connection with a quarrel with a bus driver from Balussery. Nair’s family members alleged that he was assaulted by the circle inspector at the Balussery police station.