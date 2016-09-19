The national committee of Yuva Janata Dal United has filed a petition to the National Human Rights Commission seeking the immediate opening of medical stores in all major railway stations in the country. The petition submitted by the organisation’s national secretary Saleem Madavoor pointed out that long-distance passengers were struggling a lot in the absence of medical shops near the railway stations. At least the medical shops should be opened in all A1 category stations, he demanded. — Staff Reporter

