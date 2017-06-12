All-party meet resolves to restore peace in district

more-in

KOZHIKODE: An all-party meeting called by the District Collector here on Monday decided to constitute special teams comprising leaders of political parties and delegate them to visit politically-sensitive places to restore peace and harmony.

The meeting was convened following protracted conflicts between CPI(M) and BJP workers in various parts of the district, especially in the city suburbs and rural belts last week. Clashes between IUML and CPI(M) workers were also reported from some areas.

For the record, the police had cautioned the district administration that the escalating violence in the interior belts could take a turn for the worse in communally-sensitive areas. The political clashes were triggered while protest marches were being taken out by CPI(M) workers after the alleged attack on party general secretary Sitaram Yechury in Delhi.

This was followed by a bomb attack on CPI(M) district headquarters early on Friday morning and a series of attacks on the local offices of the BJP and the CPI(M) as well as houses of political leaders across the district.

Addressing the meeting, District Collector U.V. Jose urged leaders of all political parties to hold local-level meetings to sensitise workers to the need for restoring peace in their respective localities.

The meeting condemned the alleged attack on CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan and the district office of the party as well as the attack on the offices of trade unions including the BMS, an affiliate of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the meeting asked the police to investigate all the cases in an impartial manner. “Stern action should be initiated against those involved in rioting,” said M.K. Raghavan, MP.

Most participants demanded that the police be more vigilant in politically- and communally-sensitive areas, and that those who were involved in political violence be arrested. So far, more than 25 persons have been arrested.

The police suggested the installation of surveillance cameras at all party offices to identify those involved in mischief. Special teams have been constituted to investigate the cases and conduct raids, they said.

MLAs A. Pradeepkumar; P.T.A. Rahim, K. Dasan, Purushan Kadalundi, V.K.C. Mammad Koya, and M.K. Muneer and Mayor Thottathil Raveedran and former Mayor M. Bhaskaran participated in the meeting.