The State government will declare financial assistance for the families of the youths who lost their lives in the Thrikkandur river following flash floods. A decision in this regard would be taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Ministers T.P. Ramakrishnan, A.K. Saseendran, Kadannappally Ramachandran, and E. Chandrasekharan held preliminary discussions and announced that the government would compassionately consider the demand. Earlier, people’s representatives from the area had met the Ministers and sought reasonable aid for the families.

The Ministers, who visited the houses of the victims, said the expenses for the funeral ceremony would be borne by the State government.