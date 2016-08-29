The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee led by historian M.G.S. Narayanan has expressed disappointment over the exclusion of the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road widening project under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The State government has announced that seven roads in the district will be renovated using funds from the KIIFB, which has been newly-created by the government to raise additional resources for infrastructure development outside the State plan fund.

It was announced that funds to the tune of Rs.160 crore would be used to renovate the roads including the Kadalundi-Tirur road. The roads are Kadalundi-Tirur (Rs.15 crore), Kozhikode-Balussery (Rs.25 crore), Beypore-Cheruvannur (Rs.25 crore), Variyattikkal-Thamarassery (Rs.25 crore), Payyoli-Peramba (Rs.25 crore), Kallanthode-Kulimad (Rs.15 crore) and Muttungal-Pramtalam (Rs. 30 crore).

Many of the roads especially the Karaparamba-Balussery road was in a pitiable condition following its digging for laying of pipes for the Japanese-aided drinking water project. There are also proposals to widen some of them.

The action committee secretary M.P. Vasudevan said Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who was in Kozhikode in the first week of August, had said that the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening project would be the first venture under the KIIFB.

Based on the suggestion of the Minister, a report had already been submitted by Kozhikode North MLA A. Pradeepkumar, stating that a sum of Rs.284 crore was required for the project. The Public Works Department chief engineer had been tasked to prepare a detailed report for submission to the KIIFB, official sources said.

However the government would first have to take into possession the land required for converting the 8.4-km stretch into a four-lane carriageway. As of now, the land at Malaparamba had been acquired for the purpose of junction improvement.

Mr. Vasudevan said the Minister had assured them that the Cabinet would ratify the project as soon as the government got the report on the project. “The committee would meet soon and take up the issue as this should be the first project to be implemented under the Kozhikode city road improvement project,” he said.