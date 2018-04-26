ABC staff accused of flouting rules; autopsy on dogs delayed

more-in

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode, Wayanad, has refused to conduct necessary tests on the carcasses of 24 stray dogs that died at the Karuna Animal Birth Control Centre at Vattoli Bazaar near Balusseri on Tuesday, on the grounds that proper procedures were not followed by the ABC Centre staff while taking the carcasses to the university for autopsy.

“The autopsy report will have no legal standing as the carcasses were not brought by the police. We could not even send samples to the chemical examiner to the government as the police were not involved,” said Ajith Jacob George, head of the department of pathology at the university.

The institution had kept only one of the carcasses for the test as it had no facility to store all of them. However, the ABC Centre officials failed to produce proper documents to proceed with the autopsy, he added.

Report sought

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode district panchayat has sought a report from the ABC Centre staff on the issue. “The staff are answerable if the dogs were left unattended for two days. Action will be taken based on the report,” said district panchayat health standing committee chairman Mukkom Muhammed.

It was on Tuesday morning that the dogs, 12 of which had undergone sterilisation on Sunday, were found dead in a captured state at the centre. Local residents said they were disturbed by the stink emanating from the dead dogs that were left unattended by the staff at the centre for two days.

However, the district panchayat authorities claimed ignorance of any such incident and pointed out that the cause for the death could not be determined before the autopsy report was available.

The ABC Centre was opened at Vattoli Bazaar in Panangad grama panchayat in March 2017. It was the result of joint efforts by the district panchayat and other local bodies. The task of capturing stray dogs and releasing them back to their habitat after sterilisation and proper care were entrusted to a private agency.

For the record, around 25 dogs that were captured by the agency were let free by unidentified persons at the ABC Centre a week ago.