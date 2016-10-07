Party to launch ‘Broom Revolution’ in city on Saturday

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which claims to be a political movement with a difference, is planning a big push in the north Kerala region.

The party is launching its ‘broom revolution 2019’ to make its presence felt in the seven northern districts with a rally and a public meeting in Kozhikode on Saturday.

National leaders

This will be the first-ever public meeting of the party in Kerala. National leaders such as Somnath Bharti, Alka Lamba and Deepak Bajpai will address the public meeting. At a time when Kerala’s social space is being increasingly communalised, the AAP has singled out fighting communalism as its main social objective in its campaign.

AAP State convenor C.R. Neelakantan told The Hindu that the party was attracting a sizeable number of grass-roots level organisations, social activists, artists and intellectuals who were frustrated with the current political parties and actions. It aimed to be a platform to resist the spread of communal venom.

He said as part of the ‘broom revolution’ the party would campaign in one Assembly constituency in each of the seven districts for a month. Thiruvambadi in Kozhikode, Kalpetta in Wayanad and Ernad in Malappurm would get the party’s attention in the first phase. Since the party aimed at transparency and honesty in political life, it would highlight its ‘honest funding, honest politics’ slogan.

He said the party was aggressively pushing its membership drive in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Its ‘missed call’ membership drive was getting good response, he added.

Party aiming to be

a platform to resist the spread of communal venom

in the State