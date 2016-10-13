A tunnel to realise the value of vision

For fifteen minutes, it was total darkness. As Shahina and Ravi, visually impaired teachers, guided a group of people with perfect eye sight through a village, a beach, a tunnel, a forest and finally the Himalayas, the group solely depended on the guides’ vision and years of experience managing in the world of darkness. The group was sure that they would be back in the world of light soon, unlike their guides. Yet they did not want to experience it once again, for blindness was never welcome. Now they knew the value of vision. ‘Tunnel of Darkness’ served its purpose.

‘Tunnel of Darkness’ is a novel initiative of the students of Malabar College of Health Education at Eranhipalam, to mark World Sight Day that falls on Thursday. The students have managed to create the feel of a village, a beach, a tunnel, a hanging bridge, a railway cross, a forest, an uphill climb and finally the Himalayas in the two storeys of the institutions. All light sources have been sealed off to create the feel of blindness. The visitors are guided through each of these landmarks by blind guides. They can feel the change through sound, touch and smell besides the prompting of the guides.

“‘The Tunnel’ helps the people with eyesight experience the world of the blind first hand as well as know the hardships they face in daily life. It helps them appreciate the value of eyesight more and inspire them to understand and help those without,” P. Shyamlal, Head of the Department of Optometry at the college, said.

The visitors to the Tunnel often go through very hard terrain and narrow strips of land that could be dangerous. But with the help of the guides, they come back unscathed. “I wonder who the blind one was. Me or my guide?” said P. Pramod, Circle Inspector of Police, who was among the first few visitors in the Tunnel on Wednesday.

Earlier, Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan inaugurated the World Sight Day celebration while Mayor Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the Tunnel. It will be open for the public till October 15.