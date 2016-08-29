Art in Medicine, exploring possibilities of distressing with music, launched at Pottammal

Art in Medicine (AIM), an exclusive centre set up with the support of doctors and musicians to tap the possibilities of de-stressing with music, has started functioning at Pottammal.

K. Jayakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, inaugurated the centre, the first of its kind in the State, on Saturday.

Dr. Jayakumar said the healing of human body from illness was too complex a process to explain and equal to a miracle where one could never predict how it would work.

“However, the humane attitude of a doctor who puts his heart and soul into the healing process has a significant role to play in getting back his patient from the pain of disease to ease,” he pointed out.

According to Dr. Jayakumar, patients naturally trust such doctors who have a genuine capacity of treating with compassion and kindling the magic of healing in their hearts. “We love to address such physicians as gifted hands,” he said. AIM coordinators said the centre would offer care to the needy with the support of a seasoned panel of doctors and musicians. AIM is equipped with all modern audio facilities, and it will function with the cooperation of experts from both public and private sectors, they added.

District Medical Officer R.L. Saritha chaired the function. AIM chief coordinator Dr. T.P. Meharoof Raj, IMA representative Dr. V.G. Pradeepkumar, and Former Medical College Principal C. Raveendran were present.

A concert featuring the songs of M.S. Baburaj was also organised.