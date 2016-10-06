Though Yusuf Arakkal left Kerala in his teens, its ethos remained in his heart

Yusuf Arakkal lived most of his life in Bengaluru, after circumstances forced him to leave his Kerala village while still in his teens. But evidently, Kerala and its ethos had remained in the artist's heart: some of his finest works were those that held a magical mirror to the warp and woof of life in this State.

One of his friends, Achuthan Kudallur, a master painter himself, says Yusuf, whom he had known for about four decades, was always an affable, genial soul. “Till he fell ill, we used to speak over the phone very regularly,” Mr. Achuthan told The Hindu over phone from Chennai on Wednesday. “He was a remarkably friendly man. And he was very generous; I am sure even his bitterest critics would not disagree about that.”

He has also high regards for Yusuf, the artist. “I had been watching him from his early days,” he said. “But, to be honest, my views about art was different from his at that time. Yusuf, however, changed over time and went on to produce some outstanding work.”

Mr. Achuthan said he was impressed by Yusuf’s mastery over technique. “He was always keen to innovate,” he said. “I thought some of his works, such as the series on River Ganges, were top class. ”

Francis Kodankandath, another Malayali painter, also rates the Ganges series highly. “I liked his Jesus series very much too,” he said. “I also had tried to get them exhibited in Vatican. The series on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer was equally brilliant.”

Mr. Francis said he was indebted to the Chavakkad-born painter for one sound piece of advice that he received some two decades ago. “One day, right out of the blue, he called me up and said he was on the jury that gave me the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi award,” he said.

“He said my paintings were good enough for a national-level exhibition and that I should look out for the announcement from the Delhi-based Central Lalit Kala Akademi. I even remember him telling me that I will get that information from The Hindu .”

Francis said he had fond memories of being part of a workshop that Yusuf conducted at the Government High School, Kumaranellur, where littérateur M.T. Vasudevan Nair studied. “Yusuf had drawn a striking picture of a lonely patient in a hospital,” he said.

Mr. Achuthan said like all great artists, Yusuf had a style of his own.

“He was, without doubt, one of our greatest painters,” he said.

“He fully deserved the reputation and the goodwill that he had in Bengaluru.’’

Childhood days

Mini Muringatheri adds from Thrissur: Yusuf Arakkal was born into the Arakkal family at Chavakkad in 1945 as the second son of Thottappil Kunju Mohammed of Kadappuram, who was a martial arts instructor and a local social leader.

After dropping out of Government High School, Chavakkad, when he was in class VIII, Yousuf soon left for Bengaluru after the death of his parents. His brother Muneer, a vegetable vendor in Bengaluru, took the 18-year-old under his wings.

His childhood friends Valiyakathu Kattil Kunjalu, Mohammed Haji and Varnattu Alikkutty recall Yusuf’s artistic talents even when he was in the primary classes, and won prizes. One instance they love to relate is how young Arakkal painted Mahatma Gandhi when he was in class II. ‘‘He used to spend all his pocket money on painting materials,’’ they say.