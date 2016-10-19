As you made your way to Jaya Auditorium here on a pleasant Tuesday evening, you were greeted over the public address system by Praanasakhi njaan verumoru …. It is one of those timeless melodies from the golden age of Malayalam film music.

But, the CD that was being played was not in the voice of Yesudas.

Rather, it was in the voice of the man who tuned that song: M.S. Baburaj, who gave us some of the sweetest songs ever in Malayalam, such as Thaamasamenthe varuvaan… ( Bhargavinilayam ), Thaliritta kinaakkal than… ( Moodupadam ) and Paathiraavayilla pournami kanyaykku… ( Manaswini ).

His melodies continue to delight music fans, decades after he composed them. Little wonder, the Jaya Auditorium struggled to accommodate the large number of people who came to listen to Nimisha Salim, Baburaj’s granddaughter, sing some of those masterpieces. In fact, there were more people outside the hall.

“I know it is because of your love for my grandfather that you all have come here,” said Nimisha before she began her show. “I too am a big fan of his music.”

And before that, two of her CDs were released at a function attended by music director Gopi Sundar, actor Mamukkoya, lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, producer P.V. Gangadharan and writer Anil Kumar Thiruvoth.

Nimisha Salim released an audio album featuring her grandfather M.S. Baburaj’s immortal melodies and sang some of his songs before a full house