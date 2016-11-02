The walls of the newly opened film and TV studio, Sound Forest, in Kozhikode are decorated with sketches of characters from old Malayalam films. -Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

The first ever film and television studio in the State in the cooperative sector was officially launched here on Tuesday.

‘Sound Forest’, an initiative of the Kozhikode-based Kerala Visual and Print Video Cooperative Society, is located at Poozhiyil Road near Bhatt Road Beach in the city. It was launched at a formal function held at Tagore Centenary Hall on Tuesday in the presence of noted cine artistes and directors.

Sound Forest houses state-of-the-art facilities to carry out dubbing, editing, mixing, sound recording and visual effects. An editing studio ‘Drishyam’ with digital hallmarking facilities and ‘Mishram’, the mixing studio, have already been set up while work on some other facilities is yet to be completed.

Besides a studio, Sound Forest has ‘Padmarajan Square’, a space dedicated to late director P. Padmarajan complete with a waterfall, mini stage and fountains and pictures of Padmarajan’s characters etched on the walls. The space will be used for screenings and stage events besides as a venue for informal get-togethers. It could also used as outdoor locations.

Artists Pratheesh Panikker, Murali Eramala and Illyas Mannarkad are the creative brains behind the sculptures and pictures in the studio. The Society claims that it is the first such studio in the cooperative sector in Asia. I