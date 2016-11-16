It has been a hectic week of bank employees, who have had to work till way past midnight

It was nearly 3 O’clock in the morning when T. Sethumadhavan Nair, assistant general manager, State Bank of Travancore, Kozhikode, left his office on November 10.

Most of his colleagues too had stayed back: it was the first day since the banks opened for the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on television, withdrawing the currency notes of Rs.500 and 1000.

On the previous day, the banks had not opened for the public, but the employees had worked hard, preparing for the after-effects of demonetisation, the magnitude of which was unprecedented in the country.

Yet, they were not prepared for the frenzy and the panic the public displayed on November 10. “In my banking career of 36 years, I have never seen anything like this,” said Mr. Sethumadhavan. “We had opened additional counters, but even that was not enough. Besides serving our own customers, my bank also has to supply the currency to 27 other banks in the city; so the load is enormous on our employees.”

They have not taken a day off since November 9. “We do not even get time to have our lunch properly,” said N.L. Premalatha, who works at the Palayam branch of the SBT. “But we have no complaints; we understand the difficulties of the common man.”

A. Raghavan, a chief associate at the administrative office of the State Bank of India here said many staff had even cancelled their leaves because of the crisis. “W have a lot of customers who are migrant labourers, from States like West Bengal, and some of them told us that they were exploited by the local people, who would give them currency notes worth Rs.400 in exchange of the Rs.500 note.”