Youngsters to lend a helping hand to the destitute

About 150 youngsters, more than half of them women, have volunteered to support Shubha Rathri (Good Night), a new initiative of the Kozhikode rural police to provide night shelter to destitute women and their children in the Vadakara area. The scheme will be launched on the New Year Day.

The Vadakara municipality has identified a building near the Municipal Park as the shelter. The shelter will mainly admit wandering women and children from 7 p.m. with the support of the enrolled volunteers.

Vadakara Circle Inspector A. Umesh, who coordinates the project, says Shbha Rathri’will unveil the compassionate face of the urban community and the commitment of its youth force to care the unfortunate segments. “During the selection of volunteers, we had given preference to youths who were not part of any other voluntary movements. The purpose was to give opportunity to fresh hands in the field,” he said.

A survey found that there are around 30 persons, including women and children, in the Vadakara who sleep on the verandas of shops for want of shelter. The police come up with the new project in the wake of the rising number of attacks on rough sleepers.