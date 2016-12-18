Woman hacked to death

more-in

Kozhikode: A 50-year-old woman was hacked to death, allegedly by her 77-year-old husband, at Atholy on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as Asya Hussein. The accused, P.V. Hussein, has been detained by the police and charged under Section 303 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials said the incident took place around 2 a.m. Only the couple was staying at the house as their son was working abroad. It seemed family discord that led to the murder, they said.

Koyilandy Circle Inspector K. Unnikrishnan said there were around 14 hack injuries on the body of the victim. “A deep injury on her neck ultimately led to the death. We have collected blood samples from the spot for further investigation,” he said.

The man also had suffered wounds in his hand. After the incident, he changed his dress from another house and informed the police his willingness to surrender.

The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The accused would be produced to in a court on Sunday.