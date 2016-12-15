Wild animal menace: farmers to ‘expose’ Forest dept’s flaws

more-in

Kozhikode: Settler farmers’ groups in the district are planning to “expose” the “failure” of the Forest Department to address wild animal menace on farmlands.

Farmers’ representatives alleged irregularities in the utilisation of funds sanctioned for erecting solar fences and digging trenches to prevent wild animals from straying into farmlands. This will be exposed during the upcoming protests under the aegis of various farmers’ organisations, they said.

In Thiruvambadi panchayat, there are around five locations, including Kodakkattupara, Meleponnamkayam, Muthappanpuzha, and Poomarathumkolli, where wild elephants and wild boars roam around farm fields destroying crops. Despite pleas by farmers and representations made by local bodies, the Forest Department is seemingly unmoved.

“For more than 10 years, farmers have been waiting for the mercy of the wild life authorities and local bodies to find a viable solution to the problem. Though funds have been sanctioned several times, there is not even a single solar fencing system in the area to be presented as a working model,” said Baby Perumalil, a central committee member of the Indian Farmers’ Movement (Infarm). He pointed out that large number of small income group farmers were in crisis with the unexpected loss of crops in wild animal attacks.

‘Farmers targeted’

The Western Ghat People’s Protection Committee, comprising a large number of settler farmers, had recently taken out a protest march to the Peruvannamoozhi Forest Range Office, highlighting the issue. They had then alleged that the Forest Department officials, in their attempt to cover up their inefficiency, were targeting farmers using fake cases under the Wild Life Protection Act.

An office-bearer of the committee said there were even incidents where farmers who tried to chase away wild animals by burning firewood were booked as hunters. “It is tough to survive such situations at a time when small income groups in the sector are severely hit by the falling prices of agriculture produce. We have already approached the Human Rights Commission for action against errant Forest officials,” he said.

Hill-side farmers aligned to the Kerala Catholic Congress said they would begin the protest by staging a dharna in Thiruvambadi town on December 17. It will be a token protest, and the joint committee of various farm movements will team up separately for the indefinite protest near the Kozhikode civil station within a few weeks, they added.