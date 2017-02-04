We must protect rivers, lest we have deserts

more-in

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s new book, Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Inner Joy, has become a bestseller. Just a few days ago, he was chosen for the Padma Vibhushan. And he is about to launch a nation-wide campaign to raise awareness about protecting India’s rivers.

‘The Hindu’ caught up with the spiritual guru, who established the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore that teaches yoga in different countries on Friday, a day after he spoke at the Kerala Literature Festival organised by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your new book is doing well...

I am not surprised by its success at all, but the publishers certainly must be. I was confident about my book, because something like this was long overdue. It was a result of my approach to the human well-being in a scientific, logical, verifiable way.

Is India becoming increasingly intolerant?

Only in television studios. You will not find any intolerance out there in the streets or if you go to the villages. We cannot even stand up in cinemas during the national anthem, which we have reduced to just 57 seconds. We cannot stand up because there is popcorn in one hand, coke in the other.

But, should it be imposed forcefully?

The next best thing to humanism, or a global identity, is nationalism. Nation is not a living thing. It is only in our minds, hearts.

Why single out cinemas for playing out the national anthem?

I think it should be played everywhere, including sports venues, as they do in the U.S.

Your thoughts on environment?

We should not think of environment only when people in Delhi cannot breathe. We are in the process of launching an awareness campaign about rivers.

Our perennial rivers, like Cauvery and Krishna, have been there for millions of years and we should not destroy them in one generation.

If we do not protect our rivers, we would only see deserts when we travel from Kozhikode to New Delhi.

You have just been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan…

Personally, awards mean nothing to me.

I see it as a recognition for the 4,000 full-time and seven million part-time volunteers at Isha and their selfless work. We have planted 27 million trees and are educating about 78,000 children.