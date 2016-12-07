Van driver held for sexual abuse of minor girl

more-in

The police have arrested the driver of a private school van on charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl while taking her to school and dropping back home.

The Kadavanthra police held 56-year-old Govindan Kutty, a resident of Njalakam in Kalamassery, based on a complaint by the victim’s parents. He was operating the van for a city-based school.

The police said that the girl revealed the incident after she was found in a disturbed mental condition. The parents came to know about the incident after the child was given counselling by the school.

The school teachers informed Childline members and women police personnel attached to the ‘Police Aunty’ initiative of the force aimed at protecting the students from similar incidents. The accused was produced in a local court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.