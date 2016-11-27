Unorganised sector workers to have bank accounts soon

They will be enrolled under the Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yojana for easy wage transactions

Kozhikode: In pace with the Union government’s demonetisation drive and curbs on unaccounted transactions, public and private sector banks in the district have made special arrangements for labourers in the unorganised sector to enrol them in the Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and open new zero balance accounts for easy wage transactions.

The main objective of the special drive, which was launched on Saturday and will go on till November 30, is to end liquid cash transactions between employers and employees and bring all financial deals under an approved banking firm.

In the process, employers will also have to ensure that workers have valid bank accounts for crediting wages, in line with the terms and conditions fixed by the Labour Department. For shops and commercial establishments, the rule will be applicable from next month.

Special enforcement wing

Meanwhile, Labour Department officials said they had formed a special enforcement wing to monitor the process and track those who were reluctant to migrate to the new mode of wage disbursement. “Liquid cash transaction will never be entertained further as it has several loopholes to exploit labourers and thwart the Centre’s minimum wage policy,” an official pointed out.

Assistance for opening Jan Dhan accounts will be available for all, including migrant labourers, in the unorganised sector at a special counter opened at the district collectorate. Similar counters have been opened at four more places covering Poolakkadavu, Kolathara, Ramanattukara, and Mananchira regions to exclusively cater for migrant population.

In Kozhikode district, the Lead Bank (Canara Bank) has been entrusted with the responsibility of organising special camps and the opening of maximum Jan Dhan accounts under the financial inclusion programme of the Union government. Officials said customers would be allowed to choose any bank of their choice to open the account after producing identity and address proofs along with two passport size photographs.